Orioles' Christian Encarnacion-Strand: Regaining foothold in lineup

Encarnacion-Strand will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The Orioles' decision to deal Taylor Ward to the Mariners prior to Monday's trade deadline appears to have reopened playing time for Encarnacion-Strand, who will be included in the lineup for the fourth game in a row after starting just once in the four contests prior to that. The 26-year-old brings intriguing power potential to the table, but a 26.5 percent career strikeout rate in the big leagues has gotten in the way of him enjoying sustained success. He's kept his rate at a much more palatable 19.1 percent so far during his time in Baltimore, albeit in small sample of just 47 plate appearances.