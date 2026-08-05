Orioles' Christian Franklin: Swipes bag in big-league debut

Franklin went 0-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Making his MLB debut after being acquired from the Nationals in a minor deal at the trade deadline, Franklin got the start in left field and hit seventh. The 26-year-old outfielder drew a leadoff walk in the third inning and came around to score the first run of the contest, and then swiped his first bag after a seventh-inning fielder's choice. Franklin could be headed for a short-side platoon role in Baltimore's lefty-heavy outfield after slashing .251/.377/.363 over 93 games for Triple-A Rochester with six homers and 17 steals in 21 attempts, but Tuesday's start against right-hander Grayson Rodriguez at least offers hope for a larger workload.