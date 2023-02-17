Perez and Bryan Baker might see save chances if Felix Bautista (shoulder, knee) has to miss time, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun on Friday.

Bautista is being worked into things slowly in camp and Dillon Tate (elbow) is slated to miss at least the first month of the season, which could open up some late-inning opportunities in the Orioles' bullpen. Perez certainly deserves to be under consideration after holding a 1.40 ERA and 55:21 K:BB over 57.2 innings for the O's last season.