Perez signed a one-year contract contract with the Orioles on Monday to avoid arbitration.

The deal also contains a club option for 2025. The financial particulars aren't clear, but Perez had been seeking $1.4 million for 2024, with the team offering $1.1 million. Perez has collected a 2.43 ERA and 99:48 K:BB over 111 innings in his two seasons in Baltimore.