The Orioles exercised Perez's $2.2 million club option for 2025 on Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Perez, 28, held a 4.53 ERA and 46:28 K:BB over 53.2 innings for the Orioles this season. He posted a 53.5 percent ground ball rate and didn't surrender a single home run over his 62 appearances.