Perez (4-1) walked one but didn't allow a hit or a run over 1.1 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Mets.

Perez has steadied himself since the All-Star break, allowing three runs over 7.1 innings while picking up a save and two wins. The southpaw still has mediocre ratios for the year with a 4.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 29:22 K:BB while picking up eight holds over 37.2 innings. Perez will likely continue to serve as more of a middle reliever for an Orioles bullpen that sports a 3.55 ERA collectively, fourth-best in the majors.