Perez (3-1) struck out the only batter he faced to earn the win in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Rays.

Perez got the last out of the eighth inning after newcomer Shintaro Fujinami allowed the tying run to score. The Orioles then retook the lead in the ninth inning, and Felix Bautista slammed the door to get Perez the win in his third appearance since returning from forearm soreness. Perez has allowed multiple runs in five of his last 14 outings, but he's kept runs off the board in the other nine appearances in that span. Overall, he's at a 4.68 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 26:19 K:BB with eight holds through 32.2 innings. The southpaw remains part of the Orioles' high-leverage mix, but Yennier Cano sees most of the setup work and Danny Coulombe is likely considered the top southpaw in this bullpen.