Perez (4-2) allowed three runs on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman while failing to record an out, taking the loss Thursday versus the Guardians.

The Orioles rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Perez quickly gave it all back. He loaded the bases, and Jacob Webb allowed all three runners to score. Prior to Thursday, Perez hadn't allowed an earned run since July 26, a span of 17.2 innings. He's now at a 3.68 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 43:24 K:BB with two saves and 10 holds over 51.1 innings.