Perez (5-1) earned the win Saturday over the Yankees. He allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning.

Perez put some traffic on the basepaths, but he was able to keep the deficit at one run. The Orioles' offense then took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning and held on from there to give Perez his first win since June 1. The high-leverage lefty has a 2.16 ERA in July and owns a 1.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB through 32 innings overall. He's added a save and 14 holds as one of the setup men to closer Jorge Lopez.