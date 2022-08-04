Perez (6-1) struck out one without allowing a baserunner in 1.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Rangers.

Perez got the last out of the seventh inning and also pitched the eighth without trouble. He was in the game as the Orioles rallied ahead, to the point that a save situation didn't arise. The southpaw is on a seven-inning scoreless streak with an 8:4 K:BB in his last seven appearances, and he'll likely have some closing opportunities since Jorge Lopez was traded to the Twins on Tuesday. Perez owns a sharp 1.21 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB, one save and 15 holds through 37.1 innings this season. Felix Bautista and Dillon Tate are also in the mix in what's likely to be a matchup-based closing committee for the last two months of the season.