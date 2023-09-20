Perez struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Astros.

Yennier Cano put two runners on, but Perez was able to escape the jam for his second save of the season. Over his last 23 appearances spanning 17.2 innings, Perez has allowed two unearned runs, 12 hits and two walks while striking out 17, though he has just one save, two holds and a win in that span. The southpaw had a rough start to the season, but he's now at a respectable 3.16 ERA despite a 1.48 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB through 51.1 innings overall. Perez has added 10 holds and a 4-1 record, and he's had more high-leverage chances since Felix Bautista (elbow) has been out.