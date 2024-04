Perez (oblique) is feeling much better and is optimistic he can begin throwing soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Perez just landed on the injured list over the weekend with a right oblique strain, but it's sounding like he might only require a minimum absence. The left-handed reliever has been a key bullpen piece for the Orioles over the previous two seasons, collecting a 2.43 ERA and 99:48 K:BB over 111 innings.