Manager Brandon Hyde name Perez, Felix Bautista and Dillon Tate as the candidates to serve as Baltimore's closer after Jorge Lopez was traded to Minnesota, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The trio has operated as setup men for the Orioles this year, and the group will now be in a closing committee with Hyde utilizing a matchup-based approach. Perez has one save and 15 holds with a 1.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB across 36 innings this season. Bautista seems like the best option to head the committee, but it remains to be seen exactly how the group's usage breaks down with Lopez out of the picture.