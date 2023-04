Perez (1-0) allowed a run on three hits and struck out one over one inning to earn the win Friday over the Yankees.

Perez has had some mixed results through 4.1 innings across four appearances this season. He's struck out five without walking a batter, but he's been tagged for two runs and seven hits. Perez has worked in a high-leverage role as expected, though he's unlikely to challenge Felix Bautista for the majority of the Orioles' save chances.