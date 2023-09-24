Perez earned a save against the Guardians on Saturday with a perfect inning of work.

After John Means allowed one run over 7.1 frames, Yennier Cano got the call in the eighth inning with Baltimore holding a one-run lead. Cano retired both batters he faced before turning it over to Perez, who pitched a perfect ninth for the save. This was an excellent bounce-back performance for Perez after he gave up three runs without retiring a batter in his previous outing Thursday against Cleveland. Prior to that meltdown, the left-hander hadn't allowed an earned run over his previous 17.2 innings covering 23 appearances.