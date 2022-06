Perez (4-0) allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings, earning the win Wednesday over the Mariners.

Starter Kyle Bradish couldn't complete five innings, so Perez entered the game and got credit for the win. The 26-year-old reliever has earned all four of his wins and two of his four holds in his last 10 outings, and he hasn't allowed any runs in his last seven games. Overall, the southpaw has a 0.55 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 16.1 innings.