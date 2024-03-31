Perez landed on the 15-day IL on Sunday with a right oblique strain, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Perez was removed from Saturday's appearance against the Angels due to lower-back discomfort. After further evaluation, it was revealed he had an oblique strain. In a corresponding move, Baltimore recalled Jonathan Heasley from Triple-A.
