Perez continues to operate as a setup man and has a win and two holds over 4.1 scoreless innings since Baltimore sent closer Jorge Lopez to Minnesota at the trade deadline.

Manager Brandon Hyde initially indicated Perez, Felix Bautista and Dillon Tate would be in the mix for save opportunities after Lopez's departure, but it's Bautista who has received and successfully converted all three of the team's save chances since the trade. Overall Perez has one save and 17 holds with a 1.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB across 40.1 innings this year, and he should continue to work in a setup role while Bautista remains effective and healthy.