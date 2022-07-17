Perez walked one and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, earning a hold in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Perez was brought in to protect a two-run lead in the 11th inning, but he put a man aboard and faced only the minimum three batters. Joey Krehbiel then got the final out to secure the save. With five holds and two runs allowed in eight appearances in July, Perez continues to function in a setup role. He has a 1.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 31 innings overall while notching one save, 14 holds and a 4-1 record in 37 outings. As it stands, Perez is the Orioles' top high-leverage lefty.