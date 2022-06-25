Perez struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings to earn a hold in Friday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Perez is enjoying a solid June, allowing two runs over seven innings with a win, a save and five holds in nine appearances. The southpaw has navigated trouble effectively, as his tiny 1.23 ERA stands in contrast to a shaky 1.45 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 22 innings overall. With a 3.43 FIP, there's likely some room for regression, but he's added nine holds and a 4-0 record, so he'll continue to see high-leverage work until hitters take advantage of his generosity.