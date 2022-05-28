Perez (3-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win in Friday's game versus the Red Sox.

Perez got the last out in the eighth inning to keep the game tied at 8-8, and the Orioles' offense tacked on four runs in the ninth to earn the win. The southpaw needed just one pitch to get Christian Arroyo to pop out. Perez has been effective while seeing a little high-leverage work this year, posting a 0.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 14 innings. He's added three holds, though his 3.64 FIP and .364 BABIP suggest regression could be on the horizon since he's been fairly fortunate in 2022.