Perez (2-1) earned the win Sunday over the Twins, striking out one in a perfect inning.

Perez had allowed at least one baserunner in each of his last 13 appearances, giving up 10 runs (eight earned) on 16 hits and seven walks over 12.2 innings in that span. He was an effective setup man last season, but Perez's regression with walks (4.7 BB/9) has made it a difficult first half of 2023 for the southpaw. He has a 4.45 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB over 30.1 innings while adding eight holds through 33 appearances. Perez will still get some late-inning work, but he's no threat to Felix Bautista's closer role, whiel Danny Coulombe has surpassed Perez as the Orioles' top lefty reliever.