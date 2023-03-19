Perez has allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks over five innings in five Grapefruit League appearances.

Perez was initially viewed as an option for saves, but with Felix Bautista recovered from his shoulder and knee issues, it looks like that won't be necessary to start the year. What holds true is Perez's status as the Orioles' top lefty reliever, with strong results in spring games coming off of last year's 1.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:21 K:BB over 57.2 innings. He had 24 holds a year ago, so he should have every opportunity to remain in a setup role to begin 2023.