Perez allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out three in one inning in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays in the second game of a doubleheader.

Perez put together a 15-inning scoreless streak between Aug. 19 and Sept. 27, but he allowed two runs (one earned) over his last two appearances of the season. It was still a breakout year for the 26-year-old lefty, who took on a high-leverage role for the first time in his major-league career. He did well with a 1.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:21 K:BB while adding a 7-1 record, one save and 24 holds in 57.2 innings. He wasn't charged with a blown save, though his 2.80 FIP suggests he benefited from a little luck to keep his ERA at such an impressive level throughout the year.