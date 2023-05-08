Perez (1-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout in one-third of an inning to take the extra-innings loss versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Perez intentionally walked Marcell Ozuna with one out in the 12th inning, but Michael Harris knocked a walkoff double to win the game. It's been tough for Perez to find consistency this season -- he's yet to go more than three appearances without surrendering a run. He remains in a setup role for the Orioles, but he has a 4.61 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB through 13.2 innings. He's added six holds, and he could be in danger of losing his current role once Mychal Givens (knee) and Dillon Tate (forearm) are ready to return.