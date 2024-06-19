Mayo (ribs) returned to Triple-A Norfolk's lineup and went 0-for-4 versus Lehigh Valley in his return from the injured list.
Mayo spent about a month on the injured list and completed his rehab assignment at High-A Aberdeen on Monday. The infield prospect will likely need some time to get back up to speed at Triple-A, so he likely won't be an option for a call-up if the Orioles need to replace Jordan Westburg (hip) on the active roster.
