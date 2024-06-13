Mayo (rib) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Aberdeen, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Before Mayo fractured a rib after slamming into a dugout in pursuit of a catch May 16, he was hitting .291 with 13 home runs across 192 plate appearances for Triple-A Norfolk. He'll likely play a few games in Aberdeen and potentially with Double-A Bowie before he returns from Norfolk's 7-day injured list.