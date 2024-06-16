Mayo (rib) completed his rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Mayo is set to rejoin Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday after he went 6-for-13 with three home runs and six RBI over four games during his rehab assignment with Aberdeen. The 22-year-old has been working his way back from a fractured rib he suffered May 16 and he'll look to carry his red-hot bat to Triple-A with him.
More News
-
Orioles' Coby Mayo: Commencing rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Coby Mayo: Likely to start swinging next week•
-
Orioles' Coby Mayo: Lands on IL with fractured rib•
-
Orioles' Coby Mayo: Suffers injury after collision•
-
Orioles' Coby Mayo: Excelling at Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Coby Mayo: Sent to minor-league camp•