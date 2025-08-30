Mayo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 15-8 loss to the Giants.

Since his homer Aug. 15 versus the Astros, Mayo had gone just 4-for-39 (.103) with a 3:16 BB:K over 10 contests. The infielder was able to snap his power drought Friday, but he hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since Aug. 6 versus the Phillies. Mayo is up to six homers, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored, one stolen base and a .189/.268/.335 slash line over 60 contests this season. While his playing time has been steady this month, the lack of reliable production makes the 23-year-old tough to roster in redraft formats.