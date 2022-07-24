site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Coby Mayo: Rehabbing in FCL
RotoWire Staff
Mayo (back) is set to begin a rehab assignment with the Orioles' Florida Complex League team this week, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mayo has dealt with back spasms throughout July, but he's progressed enough to return to game action. He's expected to need a few FCL games before returning to Double-A Bowie.
