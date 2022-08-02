Mayo (back) is expected to move his rehab assignment to High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After going 0-for-5 with a walk and a run scored over a pair of rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League over the weekend, Mayo is expected to spend the entire week with Aberdeen. If he remains free of setbacks over his next few rehab games, Mayo should be activated from Double-A Bowie's 7-day injured list early next week. Mayo has been on the shelf since early July with the back injury.