Mayo hit .247/.326/.456 with 19 homers and five steals across 104 games split between High-A and Double-A in 2022.

After impressing in rookie ball last season, the 2020 fourth-rounder was pretty good in High-A (14 homers and an .821 OPS over 68 games) before largely struggling upon his promotion to Double-A (.729 OPS, 34.5 percent strikeout rate). That said, he gets a pass because of his youth, as this was Mayo's age-20 campaign. Mayo is big and projectable at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, and he needs some time to grow into his power and learn how to hit upper-level pitching, so it'd be a surprise if he were to make his MLB debut for anything more than a cup of coffee in 2023.