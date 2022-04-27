Mayo went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers, four RBI and three runs Tuesday for High-A Aberdeen.

This just goes to show you how much small sample sizes can skew results early in the season, as Mayo came into Tuesday's game hitting .232/.313/.429 and exited it at .262/.333/.541. Mayo looked good while making his pro debut last year, and it seems like he's adjusting well to a higher level of play. There's no need for the Orioles to rush the 20-year-old third baseman through the organization, so it's likely that he'll spend much of the 2022 campaign at High-A.