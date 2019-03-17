Carroll was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Carroll compiled a solid 2.57 ERA and 9:1 K:BB through seven appearances (7.0 innings) this spring, but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on Baltimore's Opening Day roster. The right-hander will provide bullpen depth for the Orioles throughout the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories