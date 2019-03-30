Carroll is experiencing soreness in his lower back and will begin the season on the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The severity of the injury remains unclear at this time, but Carroll is not expected to miss significant time. The 26-year-old, who was optioned to Triple-A during spring training, saw time in the majors last season, allowing seven homers over just 17 innings while finishing with an ERA of 9.00. As of now, Carroll is expected to provide bullpen depth for the Orioles throughout the season.