The Orioles reinstated Poteet (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Saturday and sent him outright to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Poteet surrendered five earned runs in 2.2 innings during his lone appearance of the season April 20, and he landed on the injured list shortly afterward with right shoulder inflammation. Now fully healthy, he'll stay put in the minor leagues while also giving up his place on the Orioles' 40-man roster. If he bounces back well at Norfolk, the 31-year-old righty may receive a chance to redeem himself in Baltimore during the final stretch.