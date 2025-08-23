Poteet (shoulder) is beginning a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Poteet has been on the shelf since late April due to right shoulder inflammation. He has made only one regular-season appearance this year, allowing five runs over 2.2 innings against Cincinnati on April 20. Poteet will presumably need to make several rehab outings given the length of his absence. He could be activated by the Orioles sometime in September if he doesn't experience any setbacks.