Sedlock (shoulder) was activated from the minor-league disabled list Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Sedlock is finally back in action with High-A Frederick after spending nearly four months on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Prior to suffering the injury, Sedlock compiled an unsightly 13.50 ERA and 2.68 WHIP across three starts for the Keys. The 2016 first-round pick will look to turn things around now that he's back to full health.

