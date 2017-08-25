Orioles' Cody Sedlock: Back on DL
Sedlock was placed on the disabled list due to a right forearm strain Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Sedlock was experiencing tightness in the forearm, and heads to the DL for the second time this season. The first trip came in July and lasted three weeks, as he dealt with a right elbow flexor strain. According to general manager Dan Duquette, Sedlock will likely be shut down for the rest of the 2017 regular season since High-A Frederick's year ends soon.
