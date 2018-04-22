An MRI on Sedlock's strained right shoulder came back negative, but the 22-year-old is set to receive an injection in the upcoming days, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

While Sedlock was fortunate to avoid structural damage to the shoulder, he'll almost certainly miss more than the minimum seven days after High-A Frederick placed him on its disabled list Saturday. It shouldn't represent a major setback in Sedlock's development, but the right-hander likely isn't on many fantasy radars yet in dynasty settings after struggling in his 20 starts with Frederick a season ago. Sedlock delivered a 5.90 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 69:36 K:BB across 90 frames in 2017.