Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Continues to progress slowly
Rasmus (hip) threw from 120 feet and took part in agility exercises Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rasmus continues to progress slowly in his recovery process from a hip flexor strain, though it's certainly better than a setback at this point. The veteran is expected to progress to swinging a bat toward the end of the week, meaning he's likely still a week or two away from returning from the DL. Anthony Santander should continue to see regular starts in right field in his stead.
