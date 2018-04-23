Rasmus (hip) threw from 120 feet and took part in agility exercises Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rasmus continues to progress slowly in his recovery process from a hip flexor strain, though it's certainly better than a setback at this point. The veteran is expected to progress to swinging a bat toward the end of the week, meaning he's likely still a week or two away from returning from the DL. Anthony Santander should continue to see regular starts in right field in his stead.