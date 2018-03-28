Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Expected to start in right field
Rasmus is projected to start in right field and bat eighth in the Opening Day lineup, MLB.com reports.
Rasmus should get extensive playing time until Mark Trumbo returns from a quad strain. When Trumbo returns, Rasmus will have to battle Anthony Santander for playing time in the outifeld.
