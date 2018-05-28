Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Hip still nagging
Manager Buck Showalter said Rasmus' hip is still bothering him, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rasmus has been on the disabled list since April 7 with a hip injury. While he recently returned to game action at extended spring training, he's still feeling some hip discomfort, suggesting his possible return is far from imminent. Craig Gentry and Joey Rickard will continue to pick up starts in the outfield in Rasmus' absence.
