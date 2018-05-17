Rasmus (hip) is close to playing in games at extended spring training, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Rasmus has been slowly working his way back from a strained left hip, an injury that he had initially been playing through before the Orioles opted to shut him down and send him to the disabled list in early April. The veteran outfielder has been hitting at extended spring training with no issues for most of the month and he is close to returning to game action. Once Rasmus gets up to speed in extended spring training games, he should be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.