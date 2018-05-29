Rasmus (hip) could be sent to Double-A Bowie sometime this weekend to continue his rehab assignment, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rasmus has been bothered by a hip injury since being placed on the disabled list April 7, but he'll take a step forward as he figures to face tougher competition at Double-A over the weekend. Although he appears to be on the mend, it's unclear when exactly Rasmus could return to big-league action.