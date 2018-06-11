Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Moves to 60-day disabled list
Rasmus (hip) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.
The move likely doesn't change Rasmus' timeline too much, as he's already been out more than 60 days. The shift frees up a roster spot for Zach Britton, who returned from the 60-day DL on Monday after recovering from Achilles surgery.
More News
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Rehabbing at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Might head to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Hip still nagging•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Picks up at-bats in extended spring training•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Making progress at extended spring training•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Resumes hitting at extended spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana