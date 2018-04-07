Rasmus is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rasmus will occupy a spot on the bench for the second straight game, though he did receive three at-bats during Friday's extra-inning win after entering as a replacement. Through eight games this year, the outfielder has gone just 2-for-21 with one extra-base hit and 13 strikeouts. Anthony Santander will draw another start in right.