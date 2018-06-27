Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Out against southpaw
Rasmus is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Seattle, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, Rasmus will take a seat with left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the mound for the Mariners. Since returning from the disabled list last week, Rasmus has gone 4-for-17 with one RBI.
