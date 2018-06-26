Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Out of lineup Tuesday
Rasmus is not starting Tuesday against the Mariners.
Rasmus had started four of five games (all starts coming against righties) since returning from the disabled list with an injured hip, but will sit against the left-handed James Paxton on Tuesday. Righty Danny Valencia starts in right field for the first time this season in his place, having been forced to the outfield by the return of third baseman Tim Beckham (groin). The two players would make a natural platoon in right field going forward.
