Rasmus is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rasmus will occupy a seat on the bench with left-hander Dallas Keuchel toeing the rubber for Houston. During five appearances thus far in 2018, Rasmus has gone just 1-for-13 with eight strikeouts at the dish. Anthony Santander will pick up a start in right field in his absence.