Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Out versus southpaw
Rasmus is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rasmus will occupy a seat on the bench with left-hander Dallas Keuchel toeing the rubber for Houston. During five appearances thus far in 2018, Rasmus has gone just 1-for-13 with eight strikeouts at the dish. Anthony Santander will pick up a start in right field in his absence.
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Striking out frequently•
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Not in Thursday's lineup•
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Expected to start in right field•
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Signs with Baltimore•
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Steps away from baseball•
Rays' Colby Rasmus: To be sidelined through All-Star break•
